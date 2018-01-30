Watch: A Furious Brock Lesnar Gives NSFW Order to Braun Strowman at Royal Rumble

Now that we’re nearly 48 hours removed from the Royal Rumble, we can have a proper retrospective. And in terms of entertainment value, the best match of the night was the WWE Universal Championship match between Brock Lesnar, Braun Strowman, and Kane.

Outside of Kane taking a horrendous bump on a poorly rigged table and being the ideal pin guy, he won’t be mentioned for the rest of this article. The real story was the hyper-rewindable stiff offense traded between Strowman and Lesnar.

Braun dominated the opening act of the match – at a near reckless pace. Maybe he was excited to be in such a big match, but the Moster’s strikes were a little to firm. He crashed a knee into Lesnar’s dome and within in an instant, the Beast Incarnate had turned a raging purple.

Lesnar sent a combo to Strowman’s ribs and head that would have killed most mortals. But for Strowman it was just a wake-up call. To make sure his message was clear, Brock said the following:

“Slow the f—ck down!”

Watched back Braun’s knee to Lesnar and then Lesnar’s punch to Braun. They’ve edited and cut the sound for the brief second Lesnar screams “slow the f*** down” to Braun after giving him a stiff punch. #RoyalRumble — Justin LaBar (@JustinLaBar) January 29, 2018

You can read his lips in the footage:

And here’s the Strowman knee, followed by Lesnar’ flurry.

So yes, wrestling is fake. Until Brock Lesnar decides it isn’t.