Brie Bella Smashes Daniel Bryan’s Face into Birthday Cake

Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella celebrated the one-year anniversary of launching the Bella Twins YouTube channel this week. And like in most wrestling celebrations, somebody got hit in the face with cake.

The two started the video by thanking everyone for following them over this past year as they celebrated the birth of their daughter, Birdie Joe Danielson, as well as their lives on the road with WWE and the “Total Bellas” reality show.

Bella brought out a birthday cake and convinced Bryan to sing along with her and blow out the #1 candle. Bryan refused to say what his wish was, but Bella said she was about to make her dream come true. Bryan then got sent face-first into the cake!

Birdie Joe was upset by the surprise, but at least Brie got a good laugh out of it.