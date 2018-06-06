Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher Arrested in Memphis

Former WWE Superstar Brian Christopher was arrested in Memphis Wednesday morning for bailing on a Hampton Inn bill.

According to Fox 13, Christopher, real name Brian Lawler, and Terry Teague stiffed the hotel of $802. The hotel manager flagged down police after discovering Christopher’s credit card could not cover the cost. Christopher was arrested for theft of services under $1000 and has a hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The 46-year old Christopher is the son of WWE Hall of Famer, Jerry “The King” Lawler. He was a fixture in WWE from 1997-2001. Christopher’s shining moment in WWE came when he adopted the name “Grand Master Sexay” alongside partner Scotty Too Hotty to form Too Cool. The duo earned a turn with the Tag Team Championships and would go on to add WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi to their faction.

Christoper was released from WWE in 2001 after being caught trying to sneak drugs across the US-Canada border.

Christopher is no stranger to making dubious headlines as we least heard from him in March of this year. Chase Stevens a former Impact Wrestling star, was arrested in Indiana for attacking Christopher. The beatdown, according to the police report left Christopher with “swelling all over, an approximate 2-inch laceration to his right brow, orbital eye socket discoloration to both eyes, bleeding from the nose, abrasions, and noticeable front tooth dental injuries.”