Former WWE Tag Team Champion Beaten Badly by Former Impact Wrestling Star

A former Impact Wrestling star was recently arrested due to a fight involving a former WWE tag team champion. Not just any fight, but a fight so brutal that the former WWE star needed surgery on his face.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Chase Stevens (formerly of Impact Wrestling) was arrested on February 18 for an incident at a hotel in Indiana involving Brian Christopher Lawler, formerly Brian Christopher (“Grandmaster Sexay”) of WWE fame. Christopher was part of the popular tag team Too Cool, who won the WWE tag team championships on one occasion.

According to the police report, Christopher had “swelling all over, an approximate 2-inch laceration to his right brow, orbital eye socket discoloration to both eyes, bleeding from the nose, abrasions and noticeable front tooth dental injuries.”

Apparently the incident stemmed from a situation earlier in the night at a night club. Stevens told police that the two had some kind of problem at the club and when they returned to the hotel, Christopher refused to go to sleep in their hotel room.

Stevens admitted to punching Christopher in the face twice but noted it was in self defense. He also told authorities that Christopher then fell and hit the ground, compounding his injuries. Another witness told authorities that Christopher was drunk and causing a scene so Stevens hit him to calm him down. That witness was reportedly a female in a relationship with Stevens, and Christopher told authorities that Stevens thought he was making an advance on her, though he denies that he was.

The report also states that “Lawler said he was attacked for no reason but he was very confused. The physician reported that Lawler had several broken bones in his face, broken teeth and that surgery was required. Officers were told that a trauma team had been activated after Lawler’s injuries had been evaluated. Lawler was intoxicated on alcohol and admitted he is on several prescription drugs. Lawler told me that he absolutely wanted to pursue charges against Clark.”

Christopher has since been released from the hospital and Stevens is also out of police custody. No word yet on if any legal action will yet take place from the incident.