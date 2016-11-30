New Cruiserweight Champion Crowned on 205 Live

Can you handle this? On the inaugrural episode of WWE’s new show, 205 Live, Rich Swann became the new Cruiserweight champion! The champion was crowned after a fantastic back and forth battle that ended with Swann connecting on 3 straight spinning back kicks to the head of champion THE Brian Kendrick.

Since their debut on RAW, the Cruiserweight division has failed to maintain the momentum that was gained from this past summer’s Cruiserweight Classic tournament on the WWE Network. All the little touches that made that tournament so special were diminshed by the WWE’s 3 hour flagship show. Instead of twenty minute, one on one classics, the cruisers were relegated to random 6 man matches with nothing at stake.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Thankfully, the WWE saw the writing on the wall and instead of bailing on the cruisers, gave them their own showcase.

A pre-fight video package gave viewers a reason to care about Swann; a wrestler who, until now, was just presented as a one dimensional, dancing high flier. In the pre-taped interview, we learned that Swann lost both of his parents at a very young age, yet instead of letting his hardships get the best of him, Swann decided to spread joy in and out of the wrestling ring. His dancing has purpose!

After picking up the victory, Swann informed the WWE Universe that he was dedicating the match to his mother, who was watching from up above.

I was skeptical that 205 Live would not be able to recreate the magic of last summer’s near perfect CWC, but if tonight’s episode is any indication, the Cruiserweights are once again in good hands.