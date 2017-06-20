Bray Wyatt’s Wife Sounds Off On Instagram

Last week, news broke of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt‘s affair with fellow WWE employee Jojo Offerman. This became public once Bray’s wife, Samantha Rotunda filed for divorce, alleging the affair.

The details continue to seep out as this issue has now become of public interest. On her Instagram page, Samantha Rotunda published the following:

“Its quiet, kids are napping and left alone in my thoughts I realize #ihateyou …the bubbly love, the tingles, the butterflies when you walked into a room…all gone. You made not a mistake but a year and a half in the making, life-long decision, in front of the world that will forever change me and our girl’s lives. You were selfish; out and about with no care to who saw you two together. You hurt me, crushed me, shattered my world. YOU were my world; our world; #kingofourcastle…you lost us, our family we worked so hard to make and protect. You made a choice. I hate you for hurting us; in due time you’ll see what you’ve lost. I was loyal, faithful, and loved you for you not who you became. We found love when we had nothing and created a home, a family, a life together; you will never have that again. #lovedyouwhenyouwereanobody #ihateyou #youbrokemyheart #soulmatesnomore #youruinedus #imadeapromisetogod #asshole #stayathomemom #divorcesucks #cheatinghusband”

Amongst the incendiary words is a noteworthy piece of information. Rotunda infers that the affair between Wyatt and Offerman dates back to 2015. As more information leaks, it continues to paint Bray in a worse picture. All signs point to this getting nasty if it’s not already.

WWE is no stranger to employees hooking up a bit this situation is a little more delicate. Obviously, don’t count on WWE actually contributing to the situation. All information will have to come from non-WWE affiliates. It seems like this public spat is only getting started. So if you’re into that sort of thing, stay tuned.

