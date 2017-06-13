Bray Wyatt Was Seen Showing At Raw With JoJo

It was reported yesterday that Bray Wyatt‘s wife, Samantha, had filed for divorce, alleging that the WWE Superstar was having an affair with WWE ring announcer, JoJo.

With the cat apparently out of the bag, Bray was seen showing up at last night’s RAW with the former Total Divas star in the video above.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to DailyMail.co, the divorce documents filed in Hernando County accuse Wyatt of cheating on Samantha Rotunda, his college sweetheart and wife of five years.

Up Next: Unbelievable Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School

Bray filed a counter suit claiming his wife made ‘defamatory statements about the husband to several people in the community in an effort to ruin his reputation.’ He also accuses her of posting lies on social media ‘in an effort to damage the husband’s business ventures in the entertainment industry.’

We would have to think WWE would prefer to not to have this scandal getting out in the public, but their recent reactions to other WWE stars scandals have shown they aren’t completely concerned with the small portion of the audience who knows what goes on behind the scenes.

The majority of casual fans will never know or care who Bray Wyatt is involved with outside the wrestling ring. JoJo has been with the WWE since 2013.

Neither Bray nor JoJo have commented publicly on the situation.

More: 5 Things You May Have Missed On RAW