Braun Strowman Becomes Mr. Money in the Bank

Braun Strowman won the Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday night, defeating Finn Balor, Rusev, Samoa Joe, The Miz, Kofi Kingston and Kevin Owens at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

The action started with the field teaming up against Strowman, burying him under a pile of ladders at the top of the ramp. Miz broke off and tried to get the briefcase early, but was caught red-handed and shoved down by Samoa Joe.

When did this become a Buried Alive match? ➡️ https://t.co/ePt5TzD6sU pic.twitter.com/RcZl5T9k3S — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 18, 2018

Minutes later Kofi Kingston, who was selected as the New Day member to join the match, tried a top-rope dive but was caught by the other wrestlers. Balor then dived over the ropes to take out the field.

Strowman woke up and started wrecking house but was triple teamed by Owens, Rusev and Joe. They tried a repeat of Owens’ spot from Raw this week with a taller ladder, but Strowman woke up. He climbed the ladderand threw Owens about 15 feet through a table below.

Minutes later Rusev knocked down Roode, Kingston and Miz and went for an Accolade submission on all three. Sadly Joe ruined the party with a Coquina Clutch. Rusev escaped and climbed to a loud “Rusev Day” chant, but was yanked down by The Miz.

Balor cleared out the ring except for Bobby Roode. He climbed a tall ladder outside the ring and connected with a Coup De Grace. He tried to climb, only to get stopped by Strowman.

Strowman and Balor battled on the top of the ladder. Kingston jumped on Strowman’s back and tried to reach over him to grab the contract, but the big man swatted Balor away and slammed Kingston to the mat. He reached up and unhooked the briefcase, earning himself a world championship match whenever he wants over the next year.

The win was just the latest of many accomplishments for the “Monster Among Men.” In February he set the record for most eliminations inside the Elimination Chamber at five, then followed that up at WrestleMania 34 by winning the Raw Tag Team Championships with a 10-year-old fan, Nicholas.

The two had to relinquish the titles the next night, but Strowman was far from finished. At the Greatest Royal Rumble in April he broke the record for most eliminations at 13 and became the first Greatest Royal Rumble champion in the process.