The Bromance Between Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns is Real

Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns brutalized each other en route to crafting the best rivalry of 2017. After months of fighting, you’d guess that they may not care for one another. However, Braun Strowman only has glowing things to say about The Big Dog.

The Monster Among Men recently joined Metro UK and had a retrospective interview about his rapid rise in WWE. Roman Reigns has been a crucial part of Strowman’s ascension as is given the Monster his first real dancing partner. The amount of destruction that transpired in their feud elevated both men to new heights and it sounds like Strowman made a friend along the way.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I fully trust Roman, he’s never once steered me astray or suggested anything stupid for me to do that would make himself look better. He’s a team player, he’s here to make the product better. A lot of guys get caught up in what everyone thinks about them instead of what everyone thinks about the match,” explained Strowman.

Strowman would continue to elaborate on the honest relationship he and Roman have.

“Roman has been a big help in steering me the right way, and when I do something that isn’t good, he’s right there to let me know that I did something that sucks.”

While it’s easy to poke at their romance, this is actually quite the promising development for WWE. Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman represent the future of the company, and traditionally, the top guy in WWE hate one another. These young Superstars have already developed a transparent rapport, one that is based upon making wrestling better, a fact that likely makes Vince McMahon’s eyes roll in pleasure.

We’ve only seen the first of several installments of Braun vs. Roman and eventually, we can expect them the headline a future WrestleMania together.