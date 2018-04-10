Braun Strowman, Nicholas Surrender Raw Tag Team Titles

Braun Strowman shocked the world on Sunday night when he picked 10-year-old fan Nicholas to be his tag team partner to take on The Bar at WrestleMania 34.

The two went on to become Raw Tag Team Champions, thanks to Strowman handling both Cesaro and Sheamus. Unfortunately the duo’s reign only last one night, as Strowman told Raw general manager Kurt Angle on Monday that the two would be unable to defend the titles as Nicholas had a “scheduling conflict” given that he’s only in the third grade.

Strowman found Nicholas after searching his way through the crowd at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in New Orleans. While it originally looked like a random selection, it was later reported that the 10-year-old was the son of WWE referee John Cone.

Later in the evening, Sheamus and Cesaro approached Angle about getting their tag titles back. Angle, not wanting to give the two any credit for losing to a a child, said they would take on the winner of a four-team tournament at the Greatest Royal Rumble event on April 27 in Saudi Arabia.

Other matches booked for the event include a 50-man Royal Rumble match, the largest of its kind in WWE history, John Cena taking on Triple H and Brock Lesnar defending the Universal Championship against Roman Reigns in a steel cage match.

The Raw Tag Team Championships were one of six titles to change hands during Mania on Sunday. Others newly-crowned champs included Seth Rollins winning the Intercontinental Championship in a triple threat, Jinder Mahal capturing the United States Championship in a four-way match, Cedric Alexander winning the finals of the Cruiserweight Championship tournament, the Bludgeon Brothers making short work of the Usos and New Day for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships and Nia Jax winning the Raw Women’s Championship for the first time by defeating former friend Alexa Bliss.

Strowman and Nicholas’ surrendering of the championship was just one of many major stories to break on Monday. Some of the major stories included the return of the Superstar Shake-up for the April 16-17 episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live, Lesnar re-signing with the company, the Authors of Pain, Ember Moon and No Way Jose making their main roster debuts and Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy returning from injury.

Also, for the first time since he was released by the company in 2008, former world champion Bobby Lashley returned to WWE television on Monday and beat up Elias.