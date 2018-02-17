Braun Strowman Endorses Fan’s Hilarious Parody Song

Braun Strowman had fans laughing hysterically on Monday’s edition of Monday Night Raw when he brought out a giant standing bass to mock Elias before smashing the instrument over The Drifter’s back.

The bass quickly broke when Strowman tried to play it, so he only managed to sing a couple of lines before stomping his way down to the ring.

This inspired Andrew David Cox to record a full song imitating Strowman’s voice, and the results are hysterical.

Played to the tune of “How You Remind Me” by Nickleback, the song “How I Got Over” recaps the highlights of Strowman’s budding WWE career, from his days as the fourth member of The Wyatt Family to his feuds with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Kane to his love of flipping over large vehicles when he gets angry.

Even “The Monster Among Men” himself thought the song was funny, opting to retweet it while writing “This is too good not to retweet. Well done!!!!!”

This is to good not to retweet. Well done!!!!! https://t.co/n6wW2CkOyv — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 16, 2018

Strowman is one of seven men competing in the men’s Elimination Chamber match at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Feb. 25. He’ll face off against Elias, Seth Rollins, John Cena, The Miz and Roman Reigns, with the winner set to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 34 in April.

The match already has a few wrinkles thrown in compared to previous Elimination Chamber matches. Thanks to a controversial finish in a Fatal-5-Way main event on Raw, both Rollins and Balor were added into the match for pinning Bray Wyatt at the same time. We also know for certain that The Miz will be the first man to enter the cage thanks to a one-on-one loss to Cena and Elias will come out last after managing to defeat both Strowman and Cena in a triple threat match.

The man predicted to win is Reigns, as a rematch between him and Lesnar has been rumored for over a year. Strowman’s match for WrestleMania is still undecided. He could be the one to team up with Ronda Rousey to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed tag match if Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is unavailable for that rumored match. The other option that’s been floated out there is a match against The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship, which could potentially bring Strowman his first title since joining WWE in 2013.