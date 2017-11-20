Braun Strowman Debuts YouTube Rifle Review Show

At 6-foot-8 and 385 pounds, Braun Strowman is a powerful human being. Put an assault rifle in his hands, and the “Monster Among Men” becomes even more dangerous!

Strowman, real name Adam Scherr, debuted a new show on the Gear and Gun Reviews YouTube channel called “Monster Arms,” where he gives his review of various guns and the gear that comes with them.

For his first episode, Strowman broke down DigiTrigger, an electronically solenoid fired trigger for AR-15 rifles.

“This thing is a beast,” Strowman said as he went through the specifications of the trigger.

Whether you’re a gun fan or not, it is pretty surreal to see Strowman outside of the ring and calm, as opposed to wreaking havoc on an opponent inside the squared circle. It’s also cool to see wrestlers pursuing their interests outside of wrestling, similar to how Xavier Woods runs the UpUpDownDown gaming YouTube channel.

