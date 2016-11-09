Booker T says WWE should send James Ellsworth back to the Indies

On the latest edition of 5 time (5 time!) former World Champion Booker T’s podcast, Heated Conversations, Booker was asked his opinion of Smackdown’s loveable loser, James Ellsworth.

It is old. I’m tired of seeing James Ellsworth. This kid had one hell of a run, but send him back to the independents. I’ve seen this guy at a convention, I was appalled, but this guy is going to live this run for quite some time. He’s probably getting a good price out there on the Indy show. They’re probably bringing him in as an attraction, but the thing of it is, me personally I’m not a hater, but you must ride it for as long as you can. Look at Hornswoggle, he worked with WWE for 6-7 years, you can’t hate people like that, but you wonder how James Ellsworth fit into the WWE mold? It just makes you wonder. There are people in my Reality of Wrestling just scratching at the door, so when I see Ellsworth, there’s just gotta be a way, but you have to wait your turn, but it’s definitely getting a little old.



For those of us who appreciate the jobber’s place in wrestling, James Ellsworth has been a breath of fresh air in an otherwise formulaic wrestling landscape. While his ceiling as an in ring competitor is admittingly low, the crowd’s reaction proves that there is definitely a place for James in the WWE. His earnest promos and continual mucking up of Dean Ambrose’s matches could all be leading to a brilliant heel turn. The only thing I’ve missed more than jobbers is the role of evil, snivelling manager.

Do you agree with Booker T that Ellsworth’s act has gotten stale?

You can listen to the full podcast here.