Triple H Says Bobby Heenan Could Have Been a Great Wrestler

Bobby Heenan was one of the most talented employees in WWE history. However, his rare abilities didn’t start and end with a live microphone. Before Heenan became “The Brain,” he was “The Weasel” as an actual wrestler. According to Triple H, he could have been one of the best to ever do it.

TMZ Sports caught up with Triple H in an airport last night and collected a few quotes on Heenan’s passing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He was one of the best in-ring performers there was. He just chose not to do it. He wanted to be a manager. That’s what he wanted to do,” said Triple H.

While The Brain clearly made the right choice to pursue managing and broadcasting over actual wrestling, he could be highly entertaining when called upon. Heenan was so physically convincing, he was given his own match — The Weasel Suit Match. It was a recurring gimmick that always ended with him being put to sleep and his opponent slipping a weasel suit on his lifeless body. Heenan would wake up, and slip into hysteria.

Here’s a clip from a Weasel Suit Match with Ultimate Warrior. As you can guess, Heenan lost.

Heenan may not have ever been Hulk Hogan, but he looks all too natural in the ring. Instead of taking bumps for a living, Heenan getting physical became the Easter egg in his manager persona. As a master heel, people loved to see bad things happen to Heenan. When the time came for moral retribution, Heenan always made his moments of shame look hilarious.

Whatever career The Brain left in the ring he more than made up for as a manager and announcer. Heenan’s dry wit and clever quips brought an element to wrestling that didn’t exist before him. And, to be frank, they are essentially gone in today’s WWE. Heenan’s contribution will continue to be timeless. RIP, Brain.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!