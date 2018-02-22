Billie Kay out of Action Due to Breast Augmentation Surgery

NXT star, Billie Kay has been out of in-ring action since November 2017. And now we know why.

The Wrestling Observer reports that Kay underwent breast augmentation surgery towards the end of 2017. A quick trip down Google says that individuals should avoid lifting heavy object for six weeks after the operation. However, there was no information how long she should wait to body slam opponents or try moonsaults.

All signs point to Kay being on the right track as she posted the following Valentine’s Day message on Instagram

Kay and her running mate, Peyton Royce have formed the Iconic Duo in NXT. They’ve both been out of action, Royce last being seen in an NXT Women’s Championship match with Ember Moon in November. The pair has earned a cult following that seems likely to transition to the main roster once that day comes.

Here’s to then!

Photo: Billie Kay/Instagram