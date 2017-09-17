Bill Goldberg WWE 24 Documentary Gets Debut Date

Bill Goldberg will be making a return to WWE soon. Kind of.

The highly anticipated edition of the WWE 24 series looking at Goldberg’s return to WWE in late 2016 and early 2017 will debut this November, exclusively on the WWE Network. The date was revealed during the Flashback Friday Goldberg stream this week, according to WWE Network News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although it was known that WWE was producing a special on Goldberg, very little is known about what will be featured on this edition of WWE 24. However, if any of the past editions of the successful documentary series are any indication, we can predict a little bit about how the show will be structured.

WWE 24 has previously featured documentaries on all kinds of subjects, including Roman Reigns, Daniel Bryan’s retirement, Seth Rollins’ rehabilitation from knee surgery, and much more. It’s a good bet that cameras began following Goldberg around when he first returned to WWE before last year’s Survivor Series. They likely followed him closely all the way up until WrestleMania 33, where he dropped the WWE Universal Championship to Brock Lesnar, probably documenting nearly everything WWE related in between.

A recent edition of WWE 24 that featured a look at Kurt Angle’s return to WWE should be a pretty good blueprint for what the Goldberg edition will look like. The Angle documentary showed Kurt’s return to WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT for the first time since 2006, capturing his reunion with Vince McMahon. When Goldberg returned in 2016, it was the first time he had worked for WWE since 2004, so it’s likely cameras were there to capture his return to Stamford as well.

Goldberg returned to WWE television on October 17 of 2016 on an edition of WWE RAW, alluding to the fact that he would face Brock Lesnar after being challenged by Paul Heyman due to the fact that he was the “one” blemish on Lensar’s record. Goldberg held a victor over Brock at WrestleMania XX in 2004. The two then went on to wrestle at Survivor Series last year, with Goldberg defeating Brock in one minute and 26 seconds.

Goldberg stuck around for a couple of months, eventually defeating Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at WWE Fastlane. He then defended it (and lost it) to Lesnar at WrestleMania 33 last April.

You can bet all of the above (and then some) will be featured on the upcoming WWE 24 documentary. If you’re a Bill Goldberg fan, it will no doubt be a must see.