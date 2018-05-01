Big Show Suffers Setback in Recovery

The Big Show was supposed to be at WWE‘s Greatest Royal Rumble. The Saudi Arabian event would have marked the 46-year old’s return from surgery, but The World’s Largest Athlete just earned a new injury.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer reports that Show did sustain a setback in the weeks leading up to the Greatest Royal Rumble, but the details of the injury are still unknown.

“Big Show was injured about three weeks ago again he was coming back from his injury and he got reinjured. So that’s why he wasn’t in the match. I don’t know how severe but it was severe enough. They wanted him in this match you could tell because look at all those big guys they brought in and except for [the Great Khali] you know [Big Show] is the biggest guy,” he said.

Meltzer sounds optimistic, and if the injury was bad enough, WWE would have likely already realized some information. So here’s to a speedy recovery for the future WWE Hall of Famer.

We last saw Big Show in a September cage match with Braun Strwoan. However she after that brutal display, Show hit the operating table to Show to resurface his right hip; we’re not exactly sure what that means, but it sounds like a pretty technical job. Nonetheless, doctors and Big Show thought they had knocked out a successful operation, but earlier this year, Big Show began having some issues.

He opened up on the matter on Busted Open Radio:

“The surgery went really well, I had it done in New York. Got home, I was posting some stuff on Instagram three and a half weeks after surgery I was walking a mile, over a mile, things were coming along good. Then I got a fever. I found out that I had a surgical infection. Which is, I guess, the more I find out about these metal implants and stuff like that it’s quite high, there’s a high probability of it. I just got the unlucky draw,” he explained.

Things were so bad that Big Show needed another operation to clean out the infection. However, the brush with disaster looks to have energized Big Show and he sounds to be optimistic about his path.

“We’ve done everything we can to keep the joint clean, so… my benchings back up, my strength’s back up, I’ve dropped almost 27 pounds since January 2nd already back in the gym, so I’m back to feeling strong – I’m feeling right,” said Big Show.

While things have been grim, Big show di sign a multi-year contract with WWE in January. So one he’s healthy, he’ll like enter his final chapters as an in-ring competitor.

