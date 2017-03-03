Big Show Explains How He Got So Ripped

The Big Show is having a later career resurgence thanks to a new workout and diet regimen that has the World’s Largest Athlete in the best shape he’s been in since his WCW debut over 20 years ago. Show recently he recently told WWE.com the secret to his amazing transformation.

“It was definitely a conscious decision. You don’t make the transformation I’ve made without a serious commitment to changing 40 years of improper diet and improper training,”

Big Show teamed up with Miami-based celebrity trainer Dodd Romero — who has worked with the likes of actor Denzel Washington and baseball star Alex Rodriguez — and devised a plan that included swimming, cycling and weight training.

“Right now my schedule’s pretty light, but if I’m home three days, I train every day. If I’m home 10 days, I train every day,” he said.

“Right now, mostly, everything I count on is high-rep. I’m not trying to build muscle right now, I’m trying to keep my metabolism up, keep my tendons strong, keep my joints good, and cut a lot of fat.

“We’ll get to the muscle-building end of it once I get my body fat down to where I want it to be. … Those who weight-train know what I’m talking about. Lower reps with heavier weight will be more for building muscle. Right now we’re just trying to burn it up and keep it high-energy so the fat doesn’t have a chance to stick and grow.”

Big Show has dropped more than 60 pounds and credits “90 percent” of his weight loss to improving his diet — including the removal of his favorite meals like pizza, ice cream and meatball subs.

“Will I end up ever looking like John Cena or The Rock or Triple H? No,” he said. “But I can take the assets that I have and try to accentuate them.”

Show was originally scheduled for a WrestleMania 33 match with Shaq, but both sides are declaring that the match is likely off.

