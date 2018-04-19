WWE Rumor: Big Cass Getting Big Push?

Few would have predicted Big Cass standing tall to end the Superstar Shake-Up edition of SmackDown. However, triumphant moments like Tuesday night may become a regular occurrence for Big Cass in 2018.

According to Cagesideseats, WWE plans to give the big man a firm push this year. This would include a potential feud with AJ Styles, but not after he has a program with Daniel Bryan.

Cass had been out since this summer thanks to a knee surgery but made a loud return to action this week. It was evident WWE was high on the 30-year old before his injury and by him already targeting Daniel Bryan, it looks like he’ll resume that lofty trajectory.

A feud with Daniel Bryan is arguably the most envious spot in WWE. Sure chasing the Universal Championship would technically rank higher, but Bryan’s miraculous return to the ring has captivated all of the wrestling world. By Cass inserting himself into that storyline, he automatically becomes one of the more visible stars in all of WWE.

Given the tsunami of goodwill behind Bryan, it’s hard to imagine Cass pinning him in a match that mattered. However, Bryan’s circumstances are so unique, that trying to predict WWE’s strategy for his comeback will likely prove to be futile.

However, if Cageside’s report proves to be true, a program with AJ Styles, especially if it followed one with Bryan, would make Cass a main event heel. However, don’t expect Cass and Styles to fight for the WWE Championship.

By Shinsuke Nakamura turning heel at WrestleMania, that was WW telling us that he and Styles will have a few more pay-per-view showdowns. If we had to guess, Nakamura will be Styles at his next crack at the WWE Championship. Styles would likely lose the rematch then move on to Big Cass later this year.

At the moment all of this is little more than speculation, but Cass and Bryan are clearly entering a rivalry, a fact that allows room for plenty of deductions. WWE likes Cass. His size and confidence instantly gratify, and with his music, he may as well be Diesel 2.0.

A WWE Championship may be out of the question for Cass in 2018, however, we’ll find out if he is that caliber of wrestler. By working with Bryan and potentially Styles, Cass will be in the ring with two of the world’s best. And if can’t hand, WWE will likely hand his opportunity to the next big man in line.