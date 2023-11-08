WWE's Omos Makes Surprise Return

A big WWE Superstar made his return to the company. Omos competed in two live events this past weekend after being out of action for nearly two months. The 7-foot-3, 416-pound professional wrestler defeated Akira Tozawa in live events on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5. The last time he competed in a WWE match was on Sept. 10 when he defeated Johnny Gargano in a live event in Virginia.

Omos has been with WWE since 2019. He has become a force in the company because of his size, and his work in the ring has led to him winning the Raw Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles. The duo won the titles at WrestleMania 37 in 2021 and were championships for 133 days.

Omos is a free agent in WWE. His last television appearance was at SummerSlam in August, and he took part in a battle royal. With him back in the ring, it's likely only a matter of time before he returns to television and becomes part of the storyline on WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown.

Earlier this year, Omos spoke to Fightful about how WWE recruited him. "It all happened when I was in college at the University of South Florida. I was almost done and I had one of the kids on the football team invite me to a breakfast," Omos said. "As a college student, anybody invites you to breakfast, you go. So he told me he was going to be with this WWE guy. I didn't care much about it because I was so ingrained in playing basketball and going pro in basketball. So I go for this breakfast and who is actually sitting there? Steve Keirn. I remember the first time meeting him and I saw his eyes light up. He shifted his focus from the kid to me and said how I'd do so well in this business."

Omos continued: "At that point in time, I was playing ball. Didn't care. Then I remember in 2014, I tried to go for a tryout. I was in Baltimore, trying to go to Morgan State and then that fell through due to the NCAA rules and regulations, I couldn't go to that tryout. I put it on hold, tried to go overseas. I was supposed to go to China, but I couldn't do that because of immigration issues. I was stuck here. NBA couldn't do anything, and then my buddy was like, 'Hey, reach out to the WWE again.' Which I did. This was when Canyon Ceman was still Head of Talent Relations. I reached out to him and set everything up within a week. Because of him, I was at the PC doing a tryout."