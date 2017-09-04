WWE’s Big Cass and Carmella Take a Big Step

The Summer of 2017 has been a wild one for WWE’s low-key couple of Big Cass and Carmella. On top of heel turns, MITB wins, and unfortunate injuries, the duo found time for one of life’s biggest investments.

They bought a house! And from the looks of it, a handsome one. Carmella posted the following picture on both her Twitter and Instagram:

In the midst of all this craziness.. @BigCassWWE & I bought a house!! #weregrownupsnow 🙊🏡💕 pic.twitter.com/C2goaA5evp — MS Money in the BANK (@CarmellaWWE) September 3, 2017

Even though Cass’ knee is banged up, it looks like the couple is healthier than ever. Even further, they appear to have become more comfortable bringing their romance into the public light.

And there’s much more of that coming. It was announced earlier this summer that Carmella would be joining Season 7’s cast of Total Divas. For Carmella and Cass, it will be the first time their relationship is consistently on camera.Muscle and Fitness Hers asked Ms. Money in the Bank if she worried about the challenges that may come along with the new access?

“It’s definitely not something I’m used to. Being a WWE superstar, I mean…there’s a difference between Carmella on Smackdown Live and Carmella in real life. But, I mean I guess that is what you sign up for when doing a reality show. So, you know, one of the struggles I’m facing this season is a real-life struggle, with my boyfriend Big Cass, who’s on Raw, and I’m on Smackdown. So, you know, we see each other one day a week if we’re lucky. Sometimes we have to go a few weeks without seeing each other, sometimes we’re traveling on different, separate tours, to different countries.

Carmella seems to have accepted the less than ideal circumstance for her and Cass’ relationship:

“But, I mean, it is what it is, so there’s nothing we can do about it, we make do and we make the most of our time together that we do get. So again that is something that we struggle with, and I’m excited because I think you can kind of get to know us because we’ve been very private with our relationship, a lot of people don’t realize we’ve been together for almost four years. So, I’m excited for people to kind of get to know us and see, you know, what we’re all about.”

For now, the couple can enjoy their new digs. Maybe Carmella can cash-in her MITB contract and have a new decoration above their fireplace.