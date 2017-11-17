Becky Lynch Refuses to Join ‘Total Divas’ Cast

Now in its seventh season, Total Divas has been a roaring success for the WWE‘s women’s division since it started back in 2013. Not only does it give fans an insight into the lives of many of the women on the roster, but it helps them build up a fan base that carries over onto WWE’s weekly programming.

And while many women have gladly chosen to be cast members on the show, don’t expect “The Lass Kicker” Becky Lynch to be one of them.

Lynch explained why she doesn’t want to be involved with the reality show in a recent interview with Bleacher Report.

“It’s not something I ever wanted for myself,” Lynch said. “It’s a great opportunity for the women. But I never envisioned myself in that role. And there’s a certain mystique about myself that I’d like to keep. I don’t want to give out too much of Rebecca Quinn.”

The Irish wrestler signed with WWE’s NXT developmental system back in 2013 and made her NXT debut in June 2014. She made the jump to the main roster on the July 13, 2015 edition of Monday Night Raw, aligning herself with Charlotte and Paige to form Team PCB as part of the Women’s Revolution. She took part in a triple threat match for the new WWE Women’s Championship (which would later become the Raw Women’s Championship after the brand split) at WrestleMania 32 alongside Charlotte and Sasha Banks.

Once the brand split was announced in mid-2016, Lynch was drafted to Smackdown Live, where she became the show’s first women’s champion by winning a six-pack elimination match at Backlash on Sept. 11, 2016.

More recently, Lynch took part in a rare intergender match on the Nov. 8 episode of Smackdown Live, where she defeated James Ellsworth. She’ll take part in Sunday’s women’s 5-on-5 Survivor Series match as the captain of the Smackdown Live team.