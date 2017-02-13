Becky Lynch Defeats Mickie James At Elimination Chamber

Becky Lynch is back in the win column. Lasses were kicked when she defeated the returning former Divas Champion, Mickie James, who was looking to prove that her generation still deserved had it’s place in the WWE landscape. James had her moments in the match, proving to be a formidable opponent for the inaugural Smackdown Women’s Champion, but Lynch was able to out maneuver her way into an impressive victory.

Midway through the match, James countered a pump-handle slam into her signature “mick kick” but Becky Lynch’s leg was under the rope to break up the count. As James looked to finish off Lynch, Becky was able to reverse a roll-up into a rol

It was one month ago that Mickie was revealed to be the under the”La Luchadora” mask. James has claimed that she was responsible for the women’s revolution long before it became a catch phrase.

Elimination Chamber is making history for WWE women’s wrestling as it is the first WWE pay per view that has ever featured three women’s singles matches.

Still to come, Alexa Bliss will defend her Women’s Championship against Naomi and Nikki Bella will face off against her rival, Natalya.

