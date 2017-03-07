Bayley’s WrestleMania Opponent Announced On RAW

For the second year in a row, the RAW Women’s Championship will be a triple threat match.

After breaking Charlotte’s pay per view streak last night, Bayley stood in the center of the ring with RAW GM Mick Foley and said she was finding it hard calling herself the champion today after what happened at WWE Fastlane with Sasha Banks.

As Bayley began to announce who she would face at WrestleMania, Sasha Banks’ came out to suggest that she and Bayley should go toe to toe in Orlando. It was then that former Champion, Charlotte came out and said Sasha Banks had manipulated Bayley into a fake friendship because she knew she could never have another rematch with Charlotte.

RAW Commissioner, Stephanie McMahon intervened with a convoluted argument as to why Sasha should face Bayley one on one with a chance to be a part of a triple threat match with Bayley and Charlotte at WrestleMania 33.

Sasha was able to make Bayley tap out to the Banks Statement, thus making the match official for ‘Mania.

Will the match remain a triple threat or will we get to see Nia Jax join the fun next week on RAW?

