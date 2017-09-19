Bayley Returns During WWE RAW, Added to No Mercy Match

RAW was in San Jose, California on Monday night, and the show quickly received a surprise appearance from one of San Jose’s most notable wrestling personalities.

Bayley made her WWE television return after several weeks off. She last appeared in early August, when she injured her shoulder in a bout with Nia Jax. The injury caused her to have to drop out of a highly promoted SummerSlam title match against Alexa Bliss.

Bayley’s return occurred following a match between Nia Jax and WWE RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. The title was not on the line as Bliss mostly tried to escape her former partner’s wrath throughout the match. At one point, Bliss attempted to retreat up the ringside ramp, but Sasha Banks came out to cut her off. Eventually, Jax got the victory via pinfall.

After the match, Banks attacked Jax in the ring. When Jax started to come back, Bayley‘s theme unexpectedly came on throughout the arena as “The Hugger” made her return to big cheers from her hometown faithful. The announcers built up the fact that Bayley was last seen when she was injured by Jax as the two stared each other down.

Eventually, a brawl developed where Banks, Bayley, and even Bliss teamed up on Jax to take her out. A celebration followed between Banks and Bayley, and Bliss inserted herself between the two by joining them. That was a bad idea.

The RAW women’s title will be defended this Sunday at No Mercy in what will now be a fatal five-way match when champion Alexa Bliss takes on Nia Jax, Sasha Banks, Emma, and Bayley. WWE confirmed that Bayley had been added to the match via their Twitter page shortly after her television return.