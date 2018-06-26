Bayley Finally Turns Heel on Sasha Banks

The Bayley vs. Sasha Banks feud finally took another step on Monday Night Raw this week, as the likeable hugger Bayley snapped on her former friend.

The incident took place after a six woman tag match with Bayley, Banks, Ember Moon against the Riott Squad, a match Bayley protested with general manager Kurt Angle ahead of time.

Riott wound up winning the match for her team by rolling Banks up for the pin, and as everybody was leaving the ring Bayley jumped Banks from behind.

Banks never saw it coming and was too out of it to put up any kind of fight.

“After everything you’ve done to me these last few years, not just last week! Everything!” Bayley screamed to an unconscious Banks. “You think you’re better than me, Sasha? You think you were better than me the whole time!”

Over all these years, @itsBayleyWWE forgave… but she never forgot. pic.twitter.com/vd8LdBWGYF — TDE Wrestling (@totaldivaseps) June 26, 2018

After a commerical break, Bayley approached Angle in his office. He criticized her for not caring about the Women’s Evolution, and said she would be heading to “mandatory counseling” next week.

Perhaps that means the return of everybody’s favorite anger management counselor, Dr. Shelby? One can hope.

The history between the two goes all the way back to their time in NXT, when Bayley captured the NXT Women’s Championship from Banks at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn in 2015. The two then main-evented NXT TakeOver: Respect several months later in the first-ever women’s Ironman match, where Bayley retained her title.

Banks joined Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch in their jump to the main roster in July 2015, and Bayley joined her a full year later as her mystery tag team partner at the Battleground pay-per-view in July 2016.

It appeared the feud between the two was on its way to finally reigniting when Banks betrayed Bayley and eliminated her with a sneak attack during the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match in January. “The Boss” followed that up a month later then she pushed Bayley off a pod at Elimination Chamber, getting her eliminated from the match in the process. For months afterwards the two would go back and forth in the locker room and in the ring over who was made at who, getting into physical brawls on more than one occasion.

Will this latest development lead to a one-on-one match between the two soon? We’ll have to wait and see.