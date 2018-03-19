Bayley Heel Turn Still on WWE’s Menu

When Bayley graduated from NXT, she was considered to be the female John Cena. That hasn’t exactly been the case, but Bayley may be giving us something Cena never could: a heel turn.

A turn to the dark side is hardly a new concept for Bayley; she’s been rumored for a switch since last fall, but apparently, it’s still on WWE‘s to-do list.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Bayley’s heel turn is still planed but is taking longer to develop than originally expected. Originally, she was supposed to team with Elias against John Cena and Nikki Bella over the weekend but she was pulled from the event.

While Bayley certainly hasn’t been evil as of late, she has been uncharacteristically cold. Her rivalry with Sasha Banks has gone from professional to personal in recent weeks and WWE will likely use this platform to Bayley to officially become a villain.

The delay in her turn may be due to the fluidity of her WrestleMania responsibilities. It appeared that Banks and Bayley would reboot their storied NXT saga in New Orleans, but that may not be the case anymore.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio believes that WrestleMania’s card, which projects to have 14 matches, will be too packed for a singles match between Banks and Bayley. Instead, their budding feud is likely to be used as a part of the freshly renamed WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal.

This comes as a bit of a bummer as Banks and Bayley are on the verge of some juicy animosity. However, instead of a new installment to their dynamite NXT rivalry, it appears we’ll have to stomach a battle royal appearance.

While it may seem unfair, it may be for the best. Bayley vs. Banks could be a story that significantly enhances both of their careers. So if their signature feud was reduced to a WrestleMania pre-show match, then WWE would have wasted an opportunity just for the sake of having another contest. So yes, we wish we’d get a heated WrestleMania feud, and even though we’ll have to wait, it will be worth it.

We’ll keep an eye out for Evil Bayley in the coming weeks, but her big moment may not manifest until WrestleMania.