Batista Sends WWE Comeback Message To Vince McMahon On Twitter

Is Dave Bautista chomping at the bit to get back in the squared circle? For the first time since his 2014 departure, the former WWE Champion is doing more than hinting at making a comeback.

15 years ago today, @WWE unleashed The Animal @DaveBautista on the WWE Universe. Happy anniversary, “Drax.” — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 9, 2017

Vince McMahon sent out a message to the Guardians Of The Galaxy star today on Twitter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of his WWE debut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Batista responded by emphatically stating that he still had a “f**k ton of unleashing” left in him.

Good to see the two buddying up after Batista‘s recent comments on Chris Jericho’s podcast, Talk is Jericho. The former champ admitted that he misses wrestling, but not the “WWE’s “bullshit.”

I still have a fuck ton of unleashing left in me! Thanks for showing me the world boss! #DreamChaser https://t.co/ufoXLcdtWL — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) May 9, 2017

“Yeah, I miss it a lot. … There’s nothing like it, you know that. There’s just an adrenaline rush that goes along with it. What I don’t miss is the company, to be honest with you. I don’t miss WWE. I miss wrestling, I just don’t miss dealing with the company and its bullshit. Yeah it’s the bullshit man, it’s just too much bullshit.”

Batista also revealed that he had pitched a return match idea to Vince but was ultimately shot down.

“I’ve asked, yeah, I’ve asked. Well, there’s… I’ve asked for what I want. I’ll tell you and I’ve talked to Hunter about it and I’ve talked to Vince about it. I said I would come back and run a whole program with Hunter. That’s the only thing I’m interested in doing. They’re just not interested in it, you know?”

Y2J then wanted Jericho to clarify that WWE did not want him to work with Triple H.

“I guess not. They just… I’ve run it by them a few different times and they just say ‘yeah, we’ll think about it.’ That’s every time I ask them about it. ‘Yeah, I’ll think about it.’”

The galactic guardian was then asked if there was anyone else on the roster he would work with.

“At this point, no, because it would be my retirement thing. It would be what I would go out on. I would come back and I’d do a whole program and then I’d be done.”

With Batista’s recent tweet, we have to assume the bad taste from his 2014 run has The Animal wanting one final WWE do-over. If it can happen for Goldberg, surely it can happen for Drax.

MORE POP WWE:

Nakamura Draws Undertaker Comparisons / Braun Strowman Legitimately Injured / Jim Ross’ Next WWE Role Revealed /