NXT’s Authors of Pain Heading to SmackDown?

SmackDown’s Tag Team Division may be getting quite the punishing addition.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, NXT’s Authors of Pain may be SmackDown bound. While it’s still in the discussion phase, the powerful duo has been rumored to be making their main roster debut since losing the NXT Tag Team Championships at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Akam and Rezar are over 600 lbs combined and are managed by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Ellering. Old school fans will remember Ellering from his days as The Legion of Doom’s manager. He finds himself amongst a similar tag team today except the Authors or Pain are what LOD looks like on a bad acid trip.

For those unfamiliar here’s a little propaganda:

Incase you didn’t know: It will be a homecoming for @Akam_WWE of AOP as he is from Abbotsford! 🙌🙌 #NXTVancouver pic.twitter.com/JTjowL9azr — WWE Vancouver 🇨🇦 (@WWEVancouver) July 12, 2017

It’s a little surprising that SmackDown may have first dibs on this diabolical tag team. With the Usos and New Day, the Tuesday night tag team scene has some solid anchors. Whereas RAW’s best bullet is the inherently temporary Rollins and Ambrose. Outside of the Shield duo, RAW is void of the fresh tag team, particularly heels.

However maybe with RAw getting Asuka, WWE may feel that SmackDown is due for an acquisition. Regardless of where thy land, the Authors of Pain should do just fine. Where they are haunting Rollins and Ambrose of destroying The New Day, Akam and ear are going to grab WWE fans’ attention.

The AOP has only been around for about a year NXT, but have already made quite the impact. Now that they’ve lost their NXT titles, they can move freely WWE’s main roster.

Their debut could happen at any moment.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!