Watch: Arn Anderson Hits Dolph Ziggler With Perfect Spinebuster at WWE Starrcade

Saturday night, WWE piled on the nostalgia at their Starrcade house show from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The show included several blasts from the past with appearances from the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, and Ric Flair. But perhaps no one more made of an impact that Arn Anderson.

As the Special Guest Enforcer in the match between Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode, the 59-year old Anderson was given to power to intervene if need be. Well, thanks to a petulant Dolph Ziggler, the Enforcer got to enforce.

Here’s another look to Arn Anderson’s Spinebuster to Ziggler. #WWEStarrcade pic.twitter.com/MkZKziylVw — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) November 26, 2017

There’s something viscerally pleasing about ol’ Arn’s spinebuster. By his flawless planting of Ziggler, we’d have to guess he still practicing his signature move from time to time.

This was just one multiple wrestling Easter eggs that Starrcade supplied. The show was the talk of the internet as WWE and it’s Superstars seemed to fully embrace the old school feels that is Starrcade.

Sticking to the how’s roots, AJ Styles, and Jinder Mahal competing in a steel cage match in the main event. Styles would win, but it marks yet another chapter in the budding rivalry between the two WWE Superstars.