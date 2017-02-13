American Alpha Retain Tag Team Championships At Elimination Chamber

The Smackdown tag team division still belongs to American Alpha. The champions survived a six team tag team turmoil match to remain the team to beat on Tuesday nights.

Tyler Breeze and Fandango were first eliminated by Heath Slater and Rhyno. Next out, the Vaudevillains quickly fell to the inaugural Smackdown Champions.

The Usos were able to stop the Beauty and the Man Beast’s run with a brutal superkick, which brought out the reigning champions, American Alpha. Alpha was able to overcome the Usos, but the victory would prove costly as Jimmy and Jey gave the champs a vicious beatdown on their way out.

Finally, out came The Ascension, who hoped to capitalize on the fallen champions, but Alpha proved too resilient, sealing their victory with a Grand Amplitude finisher.

American Alpha first won the championships from the Wyatt Family on the finalSmackdown LIVE of 2016. Who will be the next challengers to step up and face the champions this Tuesday on Smackdown LIVE?

