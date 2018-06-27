Alison Brie, GLOW Stars Appear on WWE SmackDown Live

WWE SmackDown on Tuesday night featured a surprise appearance from one of the most popular actresses on television as a means to promote a very successful Netflix franchise.

Alison Brie and several of her co-stars from GLOW appeared during a backstage segment with Naomi and Lana. The two women were arguing about who was the better dancer when Brie walked into the scene, leading into a funny bit where Brie spoke in the Russian accent she uses for her wrestling character on the show to tease Lana, the so-called “Ravishing Russian.”

You better believe the cast of @GlowNetflix can FEEL the GLOW, but they have a feeling it could also be… RAVISHING!#SDLive @NaomiWWE @LanaWWE pic.twitter.com/E4IsOqzvxR — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2018

The GLOW characters encouraged Lana and Naomi to team together rather than argue, noting that they would be much more successful as a duo.

This was great promotion for GLOW as their second season on Netflix begins airing this Friday, June 29th. Following the backstage segment, the WWE announcers promoted the release date on-air.

Immediately after the segment, several of WWE’s top stars started tweeting about the segment, including Charlotte Flair.

GLOW’s first season was released last summer to critical acclaim. The series is inspired by the hit 1980s female wrestling show of the same name, GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling). Though the Netflix series does not feature the same characters as the original show, many of the characters very clearly draw inspiration from the GLOW originals.

GLOW has also featured guest appearances from several names from the professional wrestling industry, notably Awesome Kong, John Morrison (Johnny Mundo), Tyrus (Brodus Clay), Alex Riley, Joey Ryan, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Carlito.