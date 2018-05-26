Alexa Bliss Shares Emotional Moment With WWE Fan Battling Eating Disorder

Alexa Bliss may play a heel on television, but the former WWE Raw Women’s Champion proved she’s anything but a villain during a recent encounter with a fan.

Bliss, Braun Strowman and Shinsuke Nakamura were at a Q&A panel at MegaCon in Orlando on Friday, and one young female fan approached her with a very personal question. She admitted she was recovering from an eating disorder, something Bliss herself has admitted to have issues with in the past.

This is why I love What I do . We’re able meet brave people like this girl . Thank you for sharing your story with me & all of us 🖤 https://t.co/C78ZaqaCAS — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 25, 2018

The fan asked if Bliss was ever told she was too small to do things. Bliss responded by getting out of her chair, walking over and sitting down next to the fan, holding her hand as she offered some words of encouragement.

“Don’t let anyone ever tell you that you can’t do anything. Ok? Because even though you’re struggling, I’ve been there,” Bliss told the young fan. “I remember having someone tell me that I can get through it and it didn’t have to define me.”

“You cannot let anyone ever tell you what you can or cannot do. And I’m so happy that you’re getting help and that you’re getting healthier, because you’re beautiful inside and out,” she continued. “Please do not let anyone determine your self worth.”

The two hugged as the rest of the crowd applauded, with tears coming from the fan’s eyes.

“This is why I love what I do,” Bliss wrote when tweeting out the video. “We’re able to meet brave people like this girl. Thank you for sharing your story with me & all of us.”

On television Bliss hasn’t been as kind to the other women around her. Her storyline headed into WrestleMania 34‘s Raw Women’s Championship match centered around her bullying Nia Jax and talking badly about her behind her back. Jax won the title in quick fashion, and the two had a rematch at Backlash where Bliss claimed she was the one being bullied. Jax won that match too.

While Jax is now in a program with Ronda Rousey, Bliss will compete in the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on June 17. She’ll compete against Ember Moon, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Natalya, Lana, Naomi and a final to-be-determined wrestler for the briefcase.