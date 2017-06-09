Alexa Bliss And Nia Jax To Join Total Divas

Total Divas just got a whole lot more interesting.

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been added to the season seven cast. The two Raw superstars will begin filming for the upcoming season in just a few weeks.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It was reported earlier this year that Eva Marie will not be returning to the series and producers were interviewing the female roster to find a worthy replacement. The addition of Bliss and Jax makes us wonder if the speculation is correct that Paige will also not be returning next season.

Bliss and Jax are real life best friends who have amazing chemistry together. The duo call themselves Team Rude and are often found cutting up on social media.

Up Next: Are Paige And Eva Marie Finished With WWE?

Happy birthday to my partner in crime, beautiful bestie & one of the funniest humans ever !! @NiaJaxWWE love you girl!!! #teamrude pic.twitter.com/J0AE4OQ9NC — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) May 29, 2017

Yesterday, we saw just how much Alexa Bliss has changed since high school and we can’t help but wonder how her hilariously sarcastic friendship with Jax will gel with the Divas cast.

This news is also good for NXT star, Buddy Murphy, who is Alexa’s real life fiance. As we’ve seen in the past, significant others get a good amount of air time that can endear them to the WWE Universe.

Nia and Alexa are currently set to begin a program for the Raw Women’s Championship, so it will be interesting to see if season seven picks up right in the middle of their on-screen feud.

More: Throwback Photos Of WWE Superstars In High School