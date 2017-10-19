Alexa Bliss Reveals Why Nia Jax Is Absent from WWE

Nia Jax’s unannounced hiatus from WWE sent the WWE Universe into a spiral of confusion. There’s been a number of reports on the matter, but very few have been close to the source, which mostly leads to more speculation. Thankfully Alexa Bliss is here to add clarity to the issue.

The Raw Women’s Championship recently spoke with the New York Post about her friend’s temporary leave of absence. While most of the rumors have Jax upset with opportunity and pay, Bliss asserts that Jax needed a break from WWE’s notoriously demanding schedule.

“We have talked about it a lot,” Bliss said. “Whatever she is going through, I wouldn’t necessarily call it a leave of absence. She’s taking some time off because of our schedule is very grueling. It’s very, very demanding. There are times where you are run down and your body can’t do it anymore and you get sick or you get injured from it and you get tired,” revealed Bliss.

Bliss would go on to admit that she’s reached a similar point in her career, but it was well before she became “The Goddess of WWE.”

“So, I feel like everyone needs a reset every once in a while. In NXT I took a few resets and it was never like public knowledge, but we all need them. We all take them once in a while. I am happy when she comes back. I feel like everyone needs that refresher week or refresher moment,” said Bliss.

In the current context of WWE, sudden departures of Superstars have become pedestrian. When news originally broke of Jax leaving it sounded more like she quit, rather than got permission to take a break.

However, it’s clear that her absence is temporary and we can expect Jax to return in the near future. As fate would have it, Jax’s vacation is coming at a good time. With the arrival of Asuka coming this Sunday at TLC, WWE more than likely will be catering to her character for weeks to come. It’s already evident as it seems that WWE has creatively abandoned most of the RAW women’s division in order to clear the runway for Asuka.

However, Nia Jax represents a novelty in women’s wrestling an in WWE, the more a wrestler can stand out the more success that typically follows.