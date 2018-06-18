Alexa Bliss Ruins Ronda Rousey’s Night, Becomes Raw Women’s Champion

Alexa Bliss cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Sunday night, stealing the Raw Women’s Championship away from Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey.

The original match had the Jax defending her championship against Rousey in the former UFC megastar’s first singles match of her WWE career.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jax took the advantage early on, hitting Rousey with multiple corner splashes. She set up for a Samoan Drop, only for Rousey to lock in a kimura and for an armbar. Jax escaped with a vicious powerbomb.

Jax continued to dominate with powermoves and slams, getting a two count off a Samoan Drop.

Rousey finally found some momentum by dodging a leg drop and a charge in the corner. She locked in an armbar while hanging off the ropes, but had to let go to break the referee’s count.

She then took to the top rope for the first time in her career and nailed a diving crossbody for two. She followed up with strikes and knees and nailed a judo throw for another two count.

Rousey hit a modified Rock Bottom, then tried the armbar again. Just before she had the chance to lock it in, Bliss ran in and nailed her with the briefcase. She then continued to attack Rousey on the outside, tossing her over the announcer’s table before returning the the ring.

She repeatedly struck Jax with the briefcase before finally cashing it in. Jax made her way to her feet, only for Bliss to hit a DDT and Twisted Bliss for the win.

Bliss left the ring with her championship as Rousey slowly recovered on the outside. According to the commentary team, Bliss held the briefcase for right around 90 minutes.

The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Rousey first arrived on the professional wrestling scene at the Royal Rumble in January, greeting Royal Rumble winner Asuka, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair and Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss in the ring before pointing at the WrestleMania 34 sign.

Moments after her arrival, ESPN released a story confirming she had signed a multi-year full-time contract with the company

Rousey then appeared a month later at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view and kicked off a feud with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H after slamming the latter through a table. She made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania in April against the two in a mixed-tag match with Kurt Angle as her partner, and she silenced all the critics by putting on a great match on her way to a submission victory.

In the months since Rousey has appeared on almost every episode of Monday Night Raw, aligning herself with training partner Natalya.

Sunday’s match was set up during the NBCUniversal Upfronts event in New York City in mid-May, with Jax approaching Rousey during a red carpet interview and offering a challenge for her championship