Watch AJ Styles Go Crazy On Shane McMahon After Smackdown

AJ Styles may have lost out on his main event spot at WrestleMania on Tuesday night’s Smackdown, but his path to Orlando became much clearer after Smackdown went off the air.

Styles got into a backstage altercation with Smackdown Commissioner, Shane McMahon, about not getting the fair opportunity he felt he deserved.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The “face that runs the place” felt slighted by having to win another match with Randy Orton to be included in the WWE Championship match when he had already won a number one contender’s match the week before.

This will almost certainly lead to the heavily rumored Styles vs Shane O’Mac match that many have speculated will be taking place at this year’s WrestleMania.

While Styles and Shane will certainly have a memorable spotfest, this has been just about the most convoluted way to start a last minute ‘Mania program as we’ve seen in recent memory. Especially considering it was Shane who thought Styles deserved the number one spot.

In the modern wrestling landscape, two and a half months is simply too long to have a WrestleMania match set in stone, so the WWE has to throw a few wrenches in the spokes of the Royal Rumble winner’s path to keep viewers tuning in each week.

MORE WWE: Big Show Announces When He’ll Be Done With The WWE / Undertaker Wanted A Different Superstar To End The Streak / Did WWE Edit Out “Roman Sucks” Chants?