AJ Styles to Be Emergency Replacement for Bray Wyatt at TLC

SmackDown’s AJ Styles will be replacing Bray Wyatt at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view.

News broke earlier this week that Wyatt was dealing with an illness and clearly will not be healthy in time for his match with Finn Balor. Instead, it will be the Phenomenal One taking on The Demon.

Videos by PopCulture.com

This comes on the heels of WWE announcing that Kurt Angle is being used as an emergency replacement for Roman Reigns in The Shield’s TLC match. WWE.com released the following statement on the matter:

“Due to medical issues impacting two WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, streaming live on WWE Network this Sunday, the special event will now feature Kurt Angle competing in a WWE ring for the first time in more than 11 years, as he replaces Roman Reigns. In addition, former WWE Champion AJ Styles will replace Bray Wyatt and face “The Demon” Finn Bálor.

A WWE Hall of Famer and the current General Manager of Raw, Angle will join forces with Raw Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose to battle the daunting combination of Braun Strowman, Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus and The Big Red Machine Kane in a Tables, Ladders & Chairs 5-on-3 Handicap Match.

The showdown between “The Demon” and Styles is one that the WWE Universe has been wanting for a long time and promises to be one of the most exciting matches of 2017.”

This story is developing…