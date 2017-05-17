Jinder Mahal Defeats AJ Styles On SmackDown Live

For the first time ever, AJ Styles faced off with Jinder Mahal in a “clash of the contenders” on SmackDown Live.

With Kevin Owens on commentary and The Singh Brothers at ringside, the odds were stacked against Styles from the get go. Despite a Phenomenal effort, Jinder picked up the impressive victory after Owens took out Styles knee with a US title shot.

The former lower mid-carder looked every bit the star WWE has pushed him to be. While it may seem Jinder was destined to be a jobber before he got his new ripped physique, WWE did initially have very high hopes for the Maharaja. Jinder was in the finals of the tournament to crown the first NXT Champion with Seth Rollins.

Jinder Mahal will get his first shot at the WWE Championship this Sunday when he takes on Randy Orton and AJ Styles will fac

Styles and Owens are just beginning their feud over the US Championship and we have to believe that regardless who wins on Sunday, this feud will not be a one and done affair.

Owens has been rumored as the next opponent for Shinsuke Nakamura, but considering WWE generally likes to get at least two pay per views out of all of their biggest feuds, this US Championship feud is just heating up.

