US Championship Match Set for next Week’s SmackDown

Just because it’s not surprising doesn’t mean we can’t be excited – Baron Corbin will face AJ Styles for the United States Championship next week on SmackDown.

Corbin has been sniffing around the US Championship for weeks now having served as a guest referee 2 episodes ago and a mid-match pest this week. However, The Lone Wolf will finally get his chance against the Phenomenal One

WWE continues to the trend of announcing big matches a few days offer they happen. So far it’s been working well as an advertising hack. For an entire week, WWE promoted the rare appearance of Vince McMahon. The tactic worked as nearly 2.8 million people tuned in this Tuesday; a number SmackDown hasn’t seen since mid-April.

For Corbin fans, it’s time to breathe a much need sigh of relief. For about 1 month straight Corbin continuously made negative headlines. Rumors bubbled that the WWE Superstar had “heat” backstage which was said stem from multiple incidents ranging from man kiss of death from John Cena to an argument with a concussion protocol doctor. After losing his MITB contract and losing unceremoniously to Cena at SummerSlam it seemed Corbin had dug himself quite the hole. However, he now finds himself challenging for a championship.

For Styles, he is certainly living up to the ‘fighting champion’ task that the US Championship stands for. While AJ has been out of WWE’s main event for most of this summer, he’s still playing an integral role in the WWE environment. He may hold onto this US Championship for quite a while, possibly through WrestleMania as he’s become such a dependable talent for WWE.

