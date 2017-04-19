AJ Styles Wins Huge Main Event On SmackDown

For the second week in a row, they don’t want none.

AJ Styles and Baron Corbin faced off again in the main event of Tuesday’s SmackDown Live. Last week, AJ defeated Corbin and Sami Zayn to become the number one contender for Kevin Owens’ United States Championship. This week, The Face That Runs The Place took on Corbin in a solo contest.

Citing not being pinned in the loss, Corbin demanded the rematch with Styles. With Owens, the “New Face Of America,” on commentary, Styles and Corbin picked up where they left off last week by throwing out all the moves in their arsenal.

Make no mistake… @AJStylesOrg is in some SERIOUS trouble at the hands of @BaronCorbinWWE in this #SDLive main event! pic.twitter.com/0gBKKaqtlZ — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2017

The Phenomenal One picked up another victory over The Lone Wolf after Corbin was counted out.

Styles will have to wait a few more weeks for his chance at the US Title as Kevin Owens will be defending it against Chris Jericho at WWE Payback on April, 30th.

The winner of said match will become a permanent fixture on SmackDown while the loser will go to Raw–a stipulation that leads us to believe Owens will likely be retaining.

