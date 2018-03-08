Abbey Laith Released From WWE

Abbey Laith, formerly known as Kimber Lee has just been released from her NXT Contract.

Pro Wrestling Sheet confirmed that the 27-year old was given the tough news on Thursday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Laith had been with WWE just over a year, as she signed with the company in January of 2016. She was featured in the first ever Mae Young Classic but only made rare appearances on NXT tapings.

Laith, real name Kimberly Frankele, won two matches in the Mae Young Classic before being eliminated by Mercedes Martinez. While her NXT contributions are limited she did compete in a few battle Royals to earn a shot at the NXT Women’s Championship.

Despite her limited run, Laith looks to have collected supporters, all of whom thought her release was premature.

Abbey Laith released. I’m crushed. I feel like they never gave her a chance. — Shoulders Up 🏳️‍🌈 (@Shoulders_Up) March 8, 2018

I mean, @AbbeyLaithWWE was and forever will be the queen of the indies and she will dominate wherever she winds up but I wanted to see her win that NXT belt so bad. — Christopher Grimm (@GrimmPixels) March 8, 2018

That’s a damn shame. Wish Abbey Laith / Kimber Lee well in the future! #NXT #WWENXT https://t.co/4ZErcXkAOV — The Smarky Irishman (@SmarkyIrishman) March 8, 2018

Frankele has been wrestling professional wrestling since 2011. Her tour of the independent circuit saw her endear herself to wrestling purest fans. At just 27, we’re willing to bet she’s far from done.