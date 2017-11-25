As 2017 enters its last month, the cycle for WWE rumors, leaks, spoilers, and grumblings is about to hit full throttle.

With the Royal Rumble quickly approaching that means that WrestleMania is officially within earshot. WWE is now booking with the April New Orleans show in mind and that’s great news for WWE fans.

The viral outbreak that drastically altered TLC has caused a domino effect of sorts. WWE has had to make a multitude of impromptu booking decisions that insured the last few weeks have been all too compelling. Even more, WWE’s barrage of additions (and subtractions) as of late has guaranteed a shuffling of WWE’s card.

With WWE in a state of flux, that means that rumors can’t help but seep out of the company and onto the internet. With so many whispers collecting, it can be kind of overwhelming as a WWE fan in terms of deciding what is and isn’t valid. Well lucky for you, we’ve vetted them all and have packaged them neatly just for you.

Here are The 5 Juiciest Rumors in WWE This Week:

Sami Zayn is Still in ‘Time Out’

A few weeks ago, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were sent him from WWE’s European tour like misbehaving schoolchildren. However, only one of them has been let out of detention.

A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter claims that Kevin Owens has been absolved of any backstage heat regarding his actions, but that Sami Zayn may still be under scrutiny. Allegedly some of this is due to Zayn’s personality backstage and his proclivity to be vocal about creative decisions that he doesn’t agree with.

Probability that Owens is Cleared Backstage but Sami is Not: 4/5

The Reason Behind Five NXT Call Ups in One Week

In just two days WWE added 5 new female Superstars to their roster. The sudden additions of Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to RAW and Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, and Ruby Riot to SmackDown have fans wondering what WWE’s intentions actually are.

According to ProWrestlingSheet, this influx of talent is attributed solely to Vince McMahon. Per their report, McMahon thinks that the women’s division as a whole has gone stale.

Even more, the bolstering of the female roster contributes to the sentiment that a women’s Royal Rumble may actually be happening in January. While this is far from being confirmed, it does seem to fit the narrative.

Probability That Vince Thinks WWE’s Women’s Division is “Stale”: 5/5

Spooked Locker Room

The sudden influx of NXT talent and series of releases made by WWE may have cast an ominous cloud in WWE’s locker room.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some of WWE’s “marginal talents” are concerned that they may be officially on the chopping block. With WWE adding 6 women during Thanksgiving week, it’s not hard to imagine some of the less relevant women in the locker room are fearing for their jobs.

Probability of Midling Superstars Being Uneasy About Their future: 5/5

Sour on Balor

Finn Balor’s slide down WWE may be more than just a temporary funk.

News broke earlier this week that asserted than Vince McMahon had gone cold on Finn Balor which resulted in him losing an opportunity to face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. However, a new report says Balor was never slated for the match as McMahon doesn’t see him deserving of such a stage.

According to SI.com McMahon believes Balor’s character is stale unless he’s portraying his Demon persona. This runs counter to the original story that claimed WWE had once been behind the 36-year old Irishmen but lost enthusiasm. But if SI’s story is true that means that WWE, or at least Vince McMahon never saw Balor as a main eventer.

Probability That Vince Never Pictured Balor as a Main Eventer: 4/5

Reigns to be Denied at the Rumble

The Royal Rumble returns to Philadelphia for the first time since 2015 where the Anti-Roman Reigns Movement may have peaked. As the Big Dog stood tall with his cousin, the Rock, the Philly fan voraciously rejected him as their Rumble winner.

Well, it looks like those testy Philly fans can save their boos this year.

According to CagesideSeats, Roman Reigns will not be winning the 2018 Royal Rumble. Instead, the report asserts that the last man standing will come from SmackDown giving thus giving that Superstar a golden ticket for a WWE Championship opportunity at WrestleMania 34.

Probability that Reigns Does Not win 2018 Royal Rumble: 5/5