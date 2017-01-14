1,000 Pound Man Wants To Become A WWE Superstar

Could a wrestler who weighs the equivalent of Yokozuna plus the Big Boss Man ever make it in the WWE? Maxim released a story about 25 year-old Arbab Khizer Hayat, a 960-pound Pakistani weightlifter who is eyeing a WWE career. Known as the Pakistani Hulk, Hayat consumes 10,000 calories a day with a diet including 36 eggs, seven pounds of meat and five liters of milk, as seen in the video above.

“I want to represent Pakistan at WWE,” Hayat said. “God willing I’ll appear in 2017. My aim to become the champion. I am thankful to God for giving me this body. It is a matter of time before I get into the world weightlifting arena,” he says.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hayat is a local celebrity in his hometown, thanks to his feats of strength documented on YouTube. It seems doubtful that a wrestler of his size could ever compete in the WWE, but you better believe I would pay to see it.

At least once.

Listen to the Over The Ropes podcast:

MORE WWE: Is Thuganomics John Cena Making A Comeback? / Roman Reigns Is Winning The Universal Championship / Randy Orton Throws A Jab At UFC’s Conor McGregor / Enzo Amore Posts Childhood Photo With Shawn Michaels / Top 5 Wrestlemania Opponents For The Undertaker / Why Dolph Ziggler Hates John Cena … For Real / John Cena Teases Kenny Omega / The Rock On When Wrestling Is Fake/ Bayley Reveals Her Dream WrestleMania Moment/Former Champion Addresses Rumors Of A Rumble Return / Over The Ropes Podcast: Cena Makes Us All Recognize!