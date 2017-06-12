Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley to Host the CMA Awards for the 10th Consecutive Year

So excited they’re back! @BradPaisley & @CarrieUnderwood are returning to host their 10th consecutive #CMAawards on Nov 8! A post shared by Country Music Association (@cma) on Jun 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

It’s official! Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are returning for their 10th year of hosting the CMA Awards.

The 51st annual Country Music Association Awards will take place from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will broadcast live on ABC on November 8.

Underwood and Paisley have the second longest reign aside from Vince Gill’s 12-year run as host from 1992-2003.

The pair is very enthusiastic about their return. Paisley spoke to Billboard about his hosting gig.

Paisley and Underwood first hosted the CMAs in 2008 and their relationship has evolved since then. “I think that over the years, Carrie and I have not only grown into our roles, but that we have also slipped into our individual characters,” he said. “The time has helped us to complement each other and build a chemistry together.”

When it comes to preparing material for the award show, Paisley said the duo will start thinking about bits now and will begin working together in person for the show in August. After their first year as hosts, Underwood and Paisley had a major say in the content for the award show.

The “Today” crooner was asked who’s funnier on camera between the two hosts. He responded, “Hmmm, not sure. If you were to ask my wife [actress Kimberly Williams], she would likely say, ‘Well, Brad thinks he is, but Carrie is easily the funnier one.’”

He added, “You know, to have great material, you have to also strike out a lot if you want to hit some runs, and I’m totally fine with that.”

We can’t wait to see what our favorite duo comes up with this year!

