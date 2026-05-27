Netflix Top 10 Released: Did Polymarket Traders Get It Right?

Netflix updated its Top 10 lists for the week, revealing the most-watched movies across the United States.

There were plenty of options soaring on the charts, including the new sci-fi series The Boroughs, Perfect Match Season 4 and WWE Raw. The Roast of Kevin Hart has even stuck around in the top three spots weeks after its premiere.

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But the top shot — which bettors on Polymarket were predicting — was the new series Nemesis. Heading into the weekend, Nemesis was carrying a 94% chance on Polymarket of being the top show of the week, so it looks like Polymarket users got it right.

In Nemesis, Matthew Law stars as LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Lieutenant Isaiah Stiles, who becomes obsessed with taking down master thief Coltrane Wilder (Y’lan Noel) behind a string of daring heists. “Wilder is as calculating as Stiles is impulsive, and as the latter closes in on the former — who is planning one last major heist — each becomes obsessed with outsmarting the other,” according to Netflix.

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The streamer claims Nemesis earned 11.4 million views on the English TV list.

Rounding out the rest of the Top 10 list are shows like The Boroughs, The Roast of Kevin Hart, Worst Ex Ever Season 2 and more — see the full chart below.

Top 10 Netflix Shows in United States (Week of May 18-24, 2026)