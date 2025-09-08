Lady Gaga Abruptly Left VMAs Just 10 Minutes In — Here’s Why

Not one to miss a good party, Lady Gaga was forced to leave the 2025 MTV VMAs after 10 minutes due to a work conflict.

Just after accepting the Artist of the Year award, Mother Monster revealed she had to leave the award show earlier than most would expect.

“I wish I could stay and watch all these amazing performances,” she said. “But I have to go back to Madison Square Garden.”

Lady Gaga was headlining her Mayhem Ball performance just 18 miles away from the VMAs. Both shows were scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, which caused Lady Gaga to bow out of the award show minutes after it started.

Gaga did warn her Mayhem Ball attendees that she would be starting the show later than initially planned. “NYC Monsters, I’ll be on stage tonight around 9:30 p.m.,” she stated in an Instagram Story post. “Doors open at 7 p.m.!”

Fans cheer for Lady Gaga during her acceptance speech for winning Artist of the Year at tonight’s MTV #vmas pic.twitter.com/imAIJDEt2u — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) September 8, 2025

The pop icon was nominated for 12 VMAs this year, including Artist of the Year and Best Album.

Both the award show and Madison Square Garden performance are occurring just days after Lady Gaga was forced to postpone a Mayhem Ball performance at the last minute due to illness.

“During rehearsal last night and my vocal warmup tonight, my voice was extremely strained,” she explained in an Instagram Story post. “And both my dr and vocal coach have advised me not to go on because of the risk it poses.”

Gaga further shared that she really wanted to be “hardcore” and push through for the awaiting fans, but she didn’t want to risk more damage to her vocal cords.

“There is a significant risk based on all our combined experience with a show like ours,” she said. “And as you know, I sing live every night – and even though this was a hard and agonizing decision, I would be more afraid of the long-term implications on my voice.”



Lady Gaga then added, “I take serious care of myself to be able to put on this highly demanding show. I love my fans so much. Respect you and hope you accept my sincere and regretful apology. We are trying to reschedule the show as quickly as possible.”