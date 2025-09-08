Lady Gaga’s 2025 VMAs Outfit Revealed

Making sure to once again stand out from the crowd, Lady Gaga made her presence known at the 2025 VMAs.

The Mother Monster stepped out wearing an all-black dress with freshly dyed black hair. She appeared on stage after being announced Artist of the Year.

Lady Gaga accepts the “Artist of the Year” award onstage during the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images for MTV)

While on stage, the “Just Dance” songstress delivered an inspirational speech.

“I thought about what it meant to be rewarded for being an artist, being rewarded for something that is already so rewarding,” she explained. “Being an artist is an attempt to connect the souls of people all over the world. Being an artist is a discipline, a craft meant for reaching into someone’s heart where it grows its roots, and reminding them to dream.”

She further shared, “Being an artist is a responsibility to make the audience smile, dance, cry, and release at any turn. It is a method of building understanding and celebrating community.”

Lady Gaga then said she hoped that as people “navigate through the mayhem of daily life,” they are reminded of the importance of the art of their lives, and they can count on themselves and their “simple skills” to keep them whole.

“Your rehearsal, your discipline, your craft deserves to be rewarded for its passion,” she pointed out. “The way you move through life is iconic and rare. It is entirely yours.”

Gaga dedicated her award to the audience. “You very much deserve a stage to shine on,” she added. “And I give you all my applause. Thank you, Little Monsters, my fans, for always supporting me and always supporting the monster in me.”

Along with Artist of the Year, Lady Gaga was nominated for 11 other VMAs, including Video of the Year and Best Album.