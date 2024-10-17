Heavy metal guitarist Alex Bailey has quit Sylosis after 16 years. The musician announced that he has decided to move on from the British metal band that he joined back in 2008, with his former bandmates revealing that he’s decided to focus on his new project, Cosen.

“After 16 awesome years of riffing around the globe, the time has come for me to step down from Sylosis,” Baily wrote in a statement shared by Metal Injection. “The balancing act of touring with business commitments and a young family is no easy task. I’ve forged lifelong friendships, created unforgettable memories, and lived out my childhood dreams. I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported the band and me over the years. You might catch me for the occasional show appearance, but until then… keep shredding!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In their own statement, the remaining members of Sylosis — Josh Middleton, Ali Richardson, Conor Marshall — offered, “Sadly, we have to announce that our guitarist, Bailey, will be stepping down from the band due to not being able to commit to our upcoming touring schedule. We want to express our gratitude for his years of dedication to Sylosis and the great memories we’ve shared.”

“Bailey is one of the hardest working, most loyal and amazingly talented band mates we could have ever asked for. We still remain close friends,” the band added. “Bailey also has a new musical project, COSEN, who we urge you to keep an eye out for. He will be joining us onstage at our upcoming London show with Fit For An Autopsy. You will be missed Bailey!”

Finally, the band announced Ben Thomas, one of their former live/touring guitarists, as Bailey’s replacement. “We’re excited to welcome our good friend, Ben Thomas, to the band,” Sylosis said. “Some of you may remember him from our tour with Malevolence last year. Please give him a warm welcome!”

Sylosis recently dropped a new EP, The Path, and is kicking off a big tour with Fit For An Autopsy, Bodysnatcher, Distant & Judiciary on Oct. 18. Click here for tour dates and ticket links.