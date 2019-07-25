‘Younger’ Season 7: TV Land Renews Hilary Duff’s Hit Show

Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster’s hit comedy series, Younger, is coming back for more in Season 7. The TV Land sitcom was renewed for another season Wednesday, making it the longest-running show in the cable network’s history.

The news comes as Younger continues to be one of the top comedies on cable, with the Season 6 premiere seeing a massive bump in the ratings. The episode drew 1.3 million total viewers, a 23 percent increase to the previous year.

“Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base,” Paramount Network and TV Land development and production president Keith Cox said in a statement. “We love this talented and amazing cast and can’t wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven.”

The series established the network as a destination for single-camera comedies and has consistently grown its ratings season after season. Younger made headlines after being renewed for Season 6 when it was announced it would move to the new Paramount Network, though Viacom later decided to keep the show in its original home.

The only remaining scripted original series on the network stars Foster, Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Herman, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis.

The show centers on LizaMiller (Foster), a talented editor navigating he competitive world of publishing as she juggles complicated business and professional relationship, and the consequences of lying about her age, which got her the dream job she now has.

In Season 6, Kelsey (Duff) stepped up to the role of publisher at the new Millenial Print, as Liza and Charles (Hermann) worked to get used to their new normal after Charles took himself out of the position.

Younger has also expanded over the years into a multiplatform franchise, including after-show Getting Younger, the Younger Uncovered podcast and two books published by Simon & Schuster: Marriage Vacation and The Miseducation of Henry Cane. The series is also broadcast around the world across 162 counters and territories worldwide.

The show was created by Darren Star (Sex and the City) with Tony Hernandez of JAX Media executive producing. Dottie Zicklin, Erick Zicklin and Alison Brown also executive produce and write for the show. Star is also working on a new Paramount Network series, Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and set to premiere in 2020.